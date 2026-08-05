Kurukshetra police book case after Gutka Sahibs, religious material found in drain

The Kurukshetra police have registered a case against an unidentified person for hurting religious sentiments after holy books and pictures related to Sikh and Hindu communities were found in a drain.

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In his complaint, Waryam Singh, a resident of Pehowa, stated that on August 4 he received information that a girl was seen carrying a Gutka Sahib. When asked, she said she had found it in a drain on Gaushala Road. On reaching the spot, the complainants found several Gutka Sahibs, along with pictures, books, and idols related to the Hindu religion, puja material, and a wedding card dumped in the drain.

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Representatives of Sikh and Hindu communities reached the police station and submitted a complaint seeking action against those responsible for the act.

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SHO, Pehowa City police station, Sunil Vats said, “A case has been registered on the basis of the complaint received and CCTV footage of the nearby areas is being examined. It appears that someone had collected religious books, wedding cards, pictures and other material from a house to immerse them in a waterbody, but the items got stuck here. The matter is under investigation.”

Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) has also expressed disappointment over the incident and sought appropriate action.