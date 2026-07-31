Kurukshetra police issue traffic challans worth Rs 3.9 crore in June

Despite regular challans being issued and awareness campaigns being conducted, people continue to violate traffic rules, especially on the national highways.

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As per the data shared, over 18,040 challans amounting to more than Rs 3.90 crore were issued during June alone.

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Of the total challans, over 11,110 were issued for overspeeding, followed by 2,613 for not using high-security registration number plates, 1,491 for triple riding, over 1,070 for lane changing, and over 1,020 for not wearing helmets. Besides these, challans were also issued for wrong-side parking (764), driving on the wrong side (74), drunken driving (59), using a mobile phone while driving (43), not wearing a seat belt (7), using black film (4), and unauthorised use of a red or blue beacon (1).

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According to the Kurukshetra Police, to ensure compliance with traffic rules, Kurukshetra district has been divided into various zones, including east, west and highway. The traffic police units, comprising PCR vans, motorcycle patrols and other personnel, have been deployed in these zones round the clock.

Kurukshetra Police spokesperson Naresh Kumar said, “A majority of the overspeeding challans are issued on the national highways. Regular awareness camps are being organised to motivate people, especially youngsters, to follow traffic rules. The traffic units have been ensuring strict compliance with traffic norms.”

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Besides the Police Department, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in Kurukshetra imposed fines amounting to over Rs 90 lakh for overloading in June. As per the information, the Regional Transport Authority issued 235 challans in June and imposed fines of more than Rs 90.39 lakh. Overloaded vehicles not only pose a serious threat to the lives of commuters but also cause road accidents and damage roads.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Vivek Arya said, “A close watch is being kept on overloaded vehicles plying on the roads by the teams of the RTA and Kurukshetra Police, and penalties are being imposed accordingly. Seminars and workshops are organised to educate people about road safety and the operation of heavy vehicles according to their load capacity and permit conditions.”

“Regular directions are issued to the officials concerned that strict action should be taken against people involved in overloading and the violation of traffic rules. The officials have been asked to make constant, collaborative and sincere efforts to ensure compliance with the traffic norms and curb road accidents,” he added.