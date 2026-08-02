Kurukshetra police nab criminal carrying reward of Rs 20K

The Kurukshetra police have arrested a wanted criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 on his head, in connection with the murder case of Parvinder Singh, who was killed in 2022.

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The accused has been identified as Ajay Kumar, a resident of Kurukshetra.

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As per the Kurukshetra police spokesman, on August 30, 2022, in his complaint at the Sadar Pehowa police station, Gursewak had stated that he ran a service station on Guhla road in Pehowa. On August 29, Sonu, Ankit, Rahul, Ajay, Bantu, Anil, Gurmeet, Rahul Cheema, and several other youngsters reached his service station and started vandalising it using iron rods, sticks, and other weapons.

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They attacked Parvinder Singh, alias Gaga, inflicting severe injuries that left him critically wounded before fleeing the scene on their motorcycles with their weapons. Gursewak called Dial-112 and Parvinder Singh was rushed to a hospital in Pehowa and subsequently to the Civil Hospital in Kurukshetra for treatment. Later the injured was referred to Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital in Karnal, where doctors declared Parvinder Singh dead.

A case was registered at the Sadar Pehowa police station and the investigation was handed over to the CIA-1 unit of the Kurukshetra police. On September 21, 2022, the CIA-1 team arrested Sonu and Ankit, and on June 9, 2026, another accused in the case, Wazir Singh, was arrested.

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On July 31, the Pehowa police arrested Ajay Kumar, an accused with a bounty on his head, in the Parvinder Singh, alias Gaga, murder case. Initially, a reward of 2,000 was announced, and later it was increased to Rs 20,000 by the Haryana STF.

Pehowa Sadar police station SHO Satish Kumar said, “The victim and the accused had some old enmity. Accused Ajay Kumar had been absconding since the murder in 2022. It has come to light that he had been hiding in Gurugram and worked there. While the STF was also making efforts, we got credible information from an informer that Ajay had returned to Pehowa, and following the tip-off, he was arrested. After the completion of remand, he has been sent to jail. Efforts are being made to nab the remaining accused too.”