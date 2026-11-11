Kurukshetra police register 197 drug cases, arrest 342 in 10 months

In a crackdown on drug peddlers, the Kurukshetra police have registered 197 cases and arrested 342 accused over the past 10 months (January to October).

As part of the anti-drug drive, intensive search operations were carried out across the district, and strict action was taken against drug smugglers and those involved in the drug trade, the police said.

According to a police spokesperson, the district police registered 197 cases under the NDPS Act and arrested 342 accused during the 10-month period. They also seized large quantities of narcotics. The recoveries included 2.3 kg heroin, over 126 kg opium, about 447 grams of smack, over 14 quintals of poppy husk, over 57 kg of cannabis and 356 grams of charas. The seized narcotics are estimated to be worth crores of rupees in the international market.

The spokesperson said the district police had been making sustained efforts to make Kurukshetra drug-free. While those involved in the drug trade were being arrested, the general public was also being sensitised against drug abuse. Seminars and discussions were being organised to raise awareness about the dangers of drugs.

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As part of the awareness campaign, a dedicated police team has been visiting different areas, motivating people to stay away from drugs and educating them about the harmful consequences of drug abuse.

On Tuesday, a team led by ASI Rishi Pal visited various cold stores, rice mills and residential colonies in the Shahabad area.

Police spokesperson Naresh Kumar said the team had been interacting the public, labourers and women. They were informed that drug abuse not only harms an individual’s health but also adversely affects their family, society and future. Addiction leads to financial, mental and social hardships and often drives young people towards criminal activities.

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The police team urged the public to encourage family members and young people in their communities to stay away from drugs. Youngsters, in particular, were encouraged to participate in sports, academics and other constructive activities to utilise their time productively and avoid drug abuse.