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Home / Haryana / Kurukshetra Police set up 15 checkpoints for Kanwar Yatra

Kurukshetra Police set up 15 checkpoints for Kanwar Yatra

Heavy vehicle diversions to be introduced as pilgrim numbers rise; security, traffic and emergency arrangements strengthened across the district

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 10:05 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Kurukshetra Police have established checkpoints at 15 key locations across the district to ensure smooth traffic movement and the safety of devotees during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra.
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The Kurukshetra Police have established checkpoints at 15 key locations across the district to ensure smooth traffic movement and the safety of devotees during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra.

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According to the police, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place for pilgrims returning with Kanwars from Haridwar and Neelkanth. A large number of devotees from Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan pass through Kurukshetra during the annual pilgrimage.

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All Station House Officers (SHOs) have been directed to maintain strict vigil to ensure smooth traffic flow and the safety of the pilgrims.

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Kurukshetra Police spokesperson Naresh Kumar said, “Since the Kanwar Yatra has commenced and devotees have already started returning with Kanwar, all the security arrangements have been made to ensure a peaceful and smooth yatra. From a security perspective, checkpoints have been established at 15 identified key locations across the district. Police officers and personnel have been deployed along all routes used by the pilgrims, and barricades have been set up at major intersections.”

Traffic SHOs have also been instructed to ensure that no traffic jams occur during the yatra. The police have appealed to devotees to cooperate in maintaining law and order, follow government guidelines, avoid using DJs and loudspeakers, and travel safely.

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The district police’s Emergency Response Vehicles (E-RVs), motorcycle patrol units and patrolling teams will remain deployed round the clock. Fire tenders, ambulances and cranes have also been stationed to respond to emergencies.

The police spokesperson said checkpoints have been set up at the Kurukshetra-Yamunanagar border (Badshami), Indri Chowk (Ladwa), Ramkundi Chowk (Ladwa), Pir Baba Chowk (Ladwa), Barara Chowk (Babain), Gita Dwar (Pipli), Sector 2/3 cut, Umri Chowk, Devi Lal Chowk, KUK Third Gate, Dhand Road (Mirzapur), Pehowa-Kurukshetra Road (Mirzapur turn), Pehowa Bypass (NH-152D), Jalebi Pul (Shahabad) and beneath the Saha Flyover.

On traffic management, Kumar said heavy vehicles would be diverted in the coming days as the number of pilgrims increases.

“For the convenience of devotees, the route for heavy vehicles will also be diverted in the coming days. Since the number of pilgrims is fewer at present, the heavy traffic is not being diverted; however, when the number of pilgrims increases during the last few days of Yatra, the traffic will be diverted. A traffic advisory will be issued by the Kurukshetra police,” he said.

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