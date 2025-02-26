DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Kurukshetra police take out flag march

Kurukshetra police take out flag march

The Kurukshetra police on Tuesday took out flag marches in the city area in view of the Thanesar Municipal Council Election. Along with the local police personnel, teams of the Rapid Action Force participated in the march and appealed to...
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 03:30 AM Feb 26, 2025 IST
The Kurukshetra police on Tuesday took out flag marches in the city area in view of the Thanesar Municipal Council Election.

Along with the local police personnel, teams of the Rapid Action Force participated in the march and appealed to residents to help in conducting fair and transparent election.

Kurukshetra police spokesman Naresh Sagwal said on the direction of Superintendent of Police Varun Singla flag marches were taken out in the jurisdictions of Krishna Gate police station and KUK police station on Tuesday. Even last evening, a flag march was taken out in the jurisdiction of Sadar Thanesar police station. The teams covered the areas of Sector 5, Sector 3, Bir Pipli, Devidaspura, Pipli Chowk, police lines area, Main market Thanesar, old bus stand, Sector 17, new colony Amin Road and Subhash Mandi. Similarly, the march was taken out in the areas of Brahma Sarovar, Chanarthal road, grain market, Salarpur road and Shanti Nagar.

Singla said “All arrangements have been made to ensure a transparent and peaceful civic body election. As many as 29 check-posts have been established to check the vehicles for liquor, cash and narcotics. The residents are being appealed to cooperate with the police in ensuring a smooth election and inform the police if they come to know about any illegal activity.”

