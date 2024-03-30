Kurukshetra police take out flag marches

Kurukshetra, March 29
The Kurukshetra police on Friday took out flag marches in the city area in view of the Lok Sabha elections.
Along with the local police personnel, a team of women personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force participated in the march and appealed to the residents to help in conducting fair and transparent elections.
Kurukshetra police spokesman Naresh Sagwal said on the direction of Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh Bhoria, flag marches were taken out today. The teams took out the marches in Sector 13, Sector 7, Mohan Nagar, DD Colony, Gandhi Nagar, Shorgir Basti, Railway Road, near Sannihit Sarovar, Devi Lal Chowk, Third gate, Mirzapur, Jyotisar, Brahma Sarovar and various other localities of the city area. The teams motivated the public to participate in the election process and inform the police in case they found any violation of the model code of conduct.
