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Home / Haryana / Kurukshetra police target number plate violations to curb crime

Kurukshetra police target number plate violations to curb crime

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 02:14 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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Kurukshetra police officials issue a challan to a person for riding a two-wheeler without a number plate.
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In a bid to curb criminal activities, the Kurukshetra police are conducting a special drive focusing on without number and without high security registration plates on two-wheelers in the district.

During the drive, challans were issued to over 790 vehicles while 153 vehicles were impounded due to incomplete documents, since September 12.

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The Kurukshetra police said the special drive was launched on the directions of the DGP, Haryana, to tighten the noose around traffic rules violators with a special focus on people driving without a high security registration plate, without pattern and without number plate vehicles.

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Kurukshetra police spokesperson Naresh Kumar said, “Under the directives of the DGP Haryana, a special drive is being conducted since September 12. Different teams of the police have issued 793 challans, including 203 challans, to those riding without number plate vehicles, and 590 to those without high security number plates. There have been some incidents, especially the snatching incidents in which two-wheelers without number plates were used.”

“Directions were issued to all SHOs to check suspicious vehicles, especially those without number plates or motorists with their faces covered and those using black films. It is often seen that criminal elements use vehicles without number plates. The campaign aims at ensuring compliance with traffic regulations, effectively curbing crime, and raising awareness among motorists,” he said.

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Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police Chander Mohan stated that special checkpoints and vehicle inspection drives were being conducted at various locations across the district. The high security registration plates are mandatory for every vehicle; as they facilitate vehicle identification and provide crucial assistance to the police in crime investigations.

He urged vehicle owners who had not yet installed HSRPs to do so promptly following the prescribed procedure and avoid driving vehicles without such number plates. Action in accordance with the law and the Motor Vehicles Act will be taken against those who don’t follow the traffic regulations.

The SP stated that the objective behind the campaign is not merely about issuing challans but was aimed at strengthening road safety and law and order. The citizens must adhere to traffic rules and ensure that all vehicle documents and number plates are in order as per

regulations.

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