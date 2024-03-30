Kurukshetra quack on the run after ‘clinic’ raided

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 29

A joint team of the CM flying squad and Health Department raided a clinic being run by a quack in Shanti Nagar village under the jurisdiction of the Jhansa police station last evening. The accused has been identified as Tarsem, a resident Shanti Nagar village.

The team reached the clinic but the accused was not there. However, the team found some medicines and equipment used by the quack for medical practice. Tarsem’s wife reached the spot and claimed ignorance about the medicines found there. No medical degree or registration was found on the premises so the medicines and the equipment were seized. A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC, Indian Medical Council Act and Drug and Cosmetics Act.

#Kurukshetra