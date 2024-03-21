Kurukshetra: Three held for murder bid

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra: The Kurukshetra police have arrested three persons for allegedly firing at a retired college principal, Kamlesh Kaushal, on March 10. The accused have been identified as Shiv Kumar and Pankaj Kumar of Kurukshetra and Tarun Azad of Delhi. They were produced in a court which sent them to a seven-day police remand. On March 10, when Kamlesh Kaushal and her husband Ashok Kumar returned home from a temple, they saw theives in their house. When they confronted the accused, their accomplice, who was outside, came in and started firing at Kamlesh, who suffered three bullet injuries. She is still undergoing treatment at a hospital.

#Kurukshetra