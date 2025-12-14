DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Kurukshetra to be made sports hub, every village to get facilities: Jindal

Kurukshetra to be made sports hub, every village to get facilities: Jindal

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 03:00 AM Dec 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An exhibition polo match between Kurukshetra and Kaithal teams on Saturday. Tribune photo
Advertisement

An exhibition polo match was organised as part of the Sansad Khel Mahotsav-2025 in Kurukshetra on Saturday. This was the first-ever polo match in Kurukshetra and was aimed to promote the sport in the region.

Advertisement

The match, organised at Jindal House, saw the Kurukshetra team led by Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal face off against Kaithal team led by Pranav Kapur.

Advertisement

The Kurukshetra polo team registered a 7-4 victory over Kaithal. After the match, winning captain Jindal said, “Efforts are being made to promote sports in the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency and to ensure that sports equipment and gyms are available at every village to maintain the physical fitness of youngsters. We are also trying to ensure that all stadiums are functioning properly with all the required equipment and coaches.

Advertisement

“We wish to motivate youngsters, and this requires constant hard work. The polo match was organised here today with the prime objective of promoting the game and motivating people to take up sports so that different activities are organised at the village level on a daily basis,” Jindal added.

The Sansad Khel Mahotsav is being organised in three phases in the Kurukshetra parliamentary constituency. Over 3.3 lakh players had registered for these competitions. While two phases of the competition have been completed, the third phase will be organised from December 16 to 24.

Advertisement

Jindal said that the objective of the Sansad Khel Mahotsav is to promote sports culture, encourage grassroots participation and inspire youngsters.

The match was officiated by umpire and Arjuna Awardee Simran S Shergill.

A large number of visitors, including schoolchildren, officials and politicians, had turned up for the event.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts