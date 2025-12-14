Kurukshetra to be made sports hub, every village to get facilities: Jindal

An exhibition polo match was organised as part of the Sansad Khel Mahotsav-2025 in Kurukshetra on Saturday. This was the first-ever polo match in Kurukshetra and was aimed to promote the sport in the region.

Advertisement

The match, organised at Jindal House, saw the Kurukshetra team led by Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal face off against Kaithal team led by Pranav Kapur.

Advertisement

The Kurukshetra polo team registered a 7-4 victory over Kaithal. After the match, winning captain Jindal said, “Efforts are being made to promote sports in the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency and to ensure that sports equipment and gyms are available at every village to maintain the physical fitness of youngsters. We are also trying to ensure that all stadiums are functioning properly with all the required equipment and coaches.

Advertisement

“We wish to motivate youngsters, and this requires constant hard work. The polo match was organised here today with the prime objective of promoting the game and motivating people to take up sports so that different activities are organised at the village level on a daily basis,” Jindal added.

The Sansad Khel Mahotsav is being organised in three phases in the Kurukshetra parliamentary constituency. Over 3.3 lakh players had registered for these competitions. While two phases of the competition have been completed, the third phase will be organised from December 16 to 24.

Advertisement

Jindal said that the objective of the Sansad Khel Mahotsav is to promote sports culture, encourage grassroots participation and inspire youngsters.

The match was officiated by umpire and Arjuna Awardee Simran S Shergill.

A large number of visitors, including schoolchildren, officials and politicians, had turned up for the event.