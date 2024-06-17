Kurukshetra University extends applications deadline

Kurukshetra: Kurukshetra University has extended the last date for submission of online application forms for all postgraduate, certificate and diploma courses and some undergraduate courses, on campus, except those offered by IIHS up to June 20. The last date for submission of application forms for BA LLB (Hons), BBA (Hons ), MBA (five years integrated programme) and Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) has not been extended. Dean Academic Affairs Anil Vashisth said the last date for admissions had been extended from June 15 to June 20 in the interest of applicants. Coordinator of Admissions Cell Rakesh Kumar said the revised schedule for entrance tests for the courses, whose last date had been extended, would be uploaded on the university admission portal shortly. He clarified that the schedule of the entrance test of the above-mentioned four courses would remain the same as given in the handbook of the university’s information for 2024.
Two-day national seminar ends
Mahendragarh: A two-day national seminar on Teacher Education and National Education Policy 2020: Prospects and Challenges concluded at Central University of Haryana (CUH), Mahendragarh. In the valedictory session of this seminar organised by the Department of Teacher Education, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor Sushma Yadav was the chief guest. Prof Nandita Shukla and Prof Latika from Panjab University, Chandigarh, and Prof Pradeep Mishra from NEPA, Delhi, were present online in the programme. Prof Yadav congratulated the organisers and highlighted the importance of the concept of NEP. Report of the programme was presented by Dr Renu Yadav. Prof Parmod Kumar expressed his gratitude to the organisers of the programme. Certificates were also awarded to the participants in the valedictory session.
