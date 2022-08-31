Kurukshetra University announces Best Researcher Awards-2021

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, August 30

Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva on Tuesday announced the names of seven faculty members who have won the annual Best Researcher Awards for 2021.

The Director, Public Relations of KU, Prof Brajesh Sawhney, informed that the Best Researcher Award H-index category has been given to Dr Pawan Sharma, Prof department of chemistry; Best Researcher (Impact) has been given to Dr Parvin Kumar, associate professor, department of chemistry; Best Researcher Publications (sciences) to Dr Kulvinder Singh, assistant professor, department of computer science; Best Researcher: Publications (non-sciences) to Dr Mahabir Narwal, professor, department of commerce; and Best Researcher (project science) to Dr Sunita Dalal, associate professor, department of biotechnology.

Similarly, Best Researcher: Projects (non-sciences) to Dr Pardeep S Chauhan, professor, department of economics of the Institute of Integrated and Honours Studies and Best Researcher (collaboration) to Dr Vijay Kumar, assistant professor, department of physics of the Institute of Integrated and Honours Studies.

Each award carries a cash prize of Rs 21,000 and a certificate. A ceremony will be held soon to bestow the awards to the winners.

