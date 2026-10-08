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Home / Haryana / Kurukshetra University council considers 23 proposals to strengthen academics

Kurukshetra University council considers 23 proposals to strengthen academics

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 01:38 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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A meeting of the KU Academic Council underway.
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The 131st meeting of the Academic Council of Kurukshetra University was held, with the council considering 23 important matters related to academics, research, skill development, curricula, examination systems and international students.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said strengthening the university’s academic and research ecosystem in line with the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 remained a priority.

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The council considered for approval a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Kurukshetra University and Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, Dudhola, Palwal.

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Deputy Director, Public Relations, Dr Jimmy Sharma said the council also considered the proposal for the Kurukshetra University Skill Development Policy-2026. The policy aims to equip students with relevant skills, prepare them for employment and meet the evolving requirements of the workplace. A policy for international students sponsored by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) under NEP-2020 was also considered.

During the meeting, the council considered a proposal to revise the evaluation criteria for the viva voce examination in the two-year LLM programme.

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It also considered cases concerning students of the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) who, under special circumstances and on payment of the prescribed additional fee, may be permitted to appear for examinations to complete their degrees.

Proposals concerning ordinances for the five-year integrated postgraduate programme and the Integrated Teacher Education Programme under NEP-2020 were also discussed.

In engineering education, the council considered proposals for implementing examination schemes and curricula, in accordance with NEP-2020, for different semesters of BTech programmes in Automation and Robotics, Electrical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Electrical and Computer Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning), and Civil Engineering.

To further strengthen research education, the council considered important amendments to the PhD Ordinance 2024-25.

The council also considered a proposal to recognise the Swarna Jayanti Haryana Institute for Fiscal Management (SJHIFM), Panchkula, as a research centre of Kurukshetra University, subject to the fulfilment of the prescribed rules and conditions.

Other academic matters, including revision of the name and course code of the Economic Botany course in Botany, were also considered.

The council discussed finalising the curriculum, examination scheme and ordinances for the one-year PG Diploma in Translation and Advanced Certificate courses, as well as the German, French and Japanese core courses in the BA programme, based on the recommendations of the CDOE Undergraduate and Postgraduate Boards of Studies.

The council also considered a proposal to introduce a new three-year BSc (Robotics and Automation) programme under the semester system at the Institute of Integrated and Honours Studies (IIHS).

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