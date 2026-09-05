Kurukshetra University felicitates nine professors on Teachers’ Day

Kurukshetra University conferred lifetime achievement awards upon nine distinguished faculty members in recognition of their dedicated service, academic contributions, research achievements and leadership towards the growth and development of the university.

The awards were presented by KU Vice Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva during an ‘At Home’ programme hosted at the Vice-Chancellor’s residence on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on September 5.

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Prof Sachdeva said the lifetime achievement awards recognise the distinguished service, academic excellence and institutional contributions of the awardees. He said their dedication would continue to inspire faculty and students to strive for excellence in teaching, research and service.

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Deputy Director, Public Relations, Dr Jimmy Sharma informed that Dr Rakesh Kumar, senior Professor, Department of Computer Science and Applications, was honoured for over 35 years of service in teaching, research, academic administration, institutional development and technology-enabled higher education.

Dr Sanjeev Aggarwal, senior Professor, Department of Physics, received the award for over 28 years of service, research and academic leadership. Dr AR Chaudhri, senior Professor, Department of Geology, was honoured for more than 33 years of dedicated service and contributions to the university.

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Dr Mohinder Chand, senior Professor, Department of Tourism and Hotel Management, received the award for more than 33 years of contributions to teaching, research, administration and management science. Dr Bhagwan Singh Chaudhary, senior Professor, Department of Geophysics and Coordinator, Centre for Advanced Research in Earthquake Studies under RUSA, was honoured for more than 22 years of service, scholarship and academic leadership.

Dr Narender Singh, Professor, Department of Botany, received the award for more than 28 years of contributions to teaching, research and administration. Dr Nirupama, Professor, Department of Mathematics, IIHS, was honoured for her contributions to research, teaching, mentorship and community service.

Dr Anita Rani Dua, Professor of Biochemistry and Principal, Institute of Teacher Training and Research, received the award for over 31 years of service, research and academic leadership. Dr Suresh Kumar, senior Professor, Department of Electronic Science, was honoured for more than 29 years of contributions to teaching, research and administration.

Kurukshetra University Vice Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said “The teachers are the backbone of the university. Their work and research excellence have played a vital role in strengthening KU’s global academic standing. The role of higher educational institutions today extended beyond the creation of knowledge to the development of new technologies, innovations and practical solutions through research. Kurukshetra University is continuously encouraging its faculty to pursue innovative and impactful research that can open new frontiers in science and technology.”