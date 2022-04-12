Kurukshetra university gets Rs1-cr incubation centre

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 11

Haryana Governor and Chancellor of Kurukshetra University (KU), Bandaru Dattatreya, inaugurated the Community Incubation Centre at the University Institute of Engineering here on Monday.

The Governor said the center, built at a cost of about Rs 1 crore, will encourage students and research scholars for innovation and setting up startups. “The students should not become job seekers, but they should become job providers,” the Governor said.

University VC Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said, “The centre has been set up to promote creativity and innovation leading to business establishment through entrepreneurship and startups.”

In an another event, Youth for Nation, the Governor inspired the youth to preserve the nation’s culture and heritage. “We may go anywhere in the world for learning and work, but we should never forget our nation, culture and rich traditions,” he said.

The programme was organised by Youth Red Cross of KU, Haryana State Council for Higher Education and Youth for Nation Mission.

The Governor also hailed the New Education Policy-2020 and said it aimed to build personality and inculcate moral values among humans.

The VC said that the purpose of the Youth for Nation was to engage students toward nation building and make the state and the country self-reliant.

Haryana Higher Education Department Chairman Prof BK Kuthiala and Youth for Nation’s National Coordinator GS Murthy were also present. —