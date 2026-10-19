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Home / Haryana / Kurukshetra University gets new editor for research journals

Kurukshetra University gets new editor for research journals

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 01:52 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva has appointed Archana Chaudhry, professor in the Department of Economics, as the editor of two university research journals — KU Research Journal of Arts and Humanities and Journal of Haryana Studies.

The appointment takes effect immediately and will remain in force until further orders.

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Deputy Director of Public Relations Jimmy Sharma informed that Archana would discharge her editorial responsibilities alongside her regular departmental duties. Her appointment is expected to contribute to the academic development and publication activities of the university’s research journals.

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Archana is an experienced economist and academician with 25 years of professional experience. She holds a PhD in Economics and an LLB degree. She has published one textbook, one edited book, eight book chapters and 52 research papers in national and international journals.

Her areas of expertise include economics, banking, finance and statistics. She has served as guest editor of a special issue of the Journal of Haryana Studies focusing on the Haryana economy. She has also been associated with the publication committee of Kurukshetra University’s International Gita Conference since 2016.

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