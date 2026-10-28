Kurukshetra University honours 53 faculty members for academic, research excellence

Kurukshetra University organised the ‘KU Applause’ awards ceremony on Tuesday under the aegis of its Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), honouring 53 faculty members for their outstanding academic contributions.

On the occasion, the chief guest, KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva felicitated the award recipients and said teachers’ contributions formed the foundation of a university’s academic excellence.

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He explained that the initiative, which began with the Best Researcher Award to encourage faculty members undertaking outstanding research at the Kurukshetra University, subsequently evolved into the KU Applause Awards.

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The initiative aims to recognise and honour faculty members whose exceptional academic and research contributions bring recognition to the university at the state and national levels, including through honours conferred by the Government of India.

The Vice-Chancellor announced the university would further expand the scope of the KU Applause Awards to recognise achievements across additional categories. Faculty members publishing research papers in Q1 and Q2 journals would also be considered for the recognition.

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Teachers featured in the list of the world’s top two per cent scientists associated with Stanford University and based on data published by Elsevier would also be included under the initiative. He further announced that research scholars would be recognised for their research contributions and achievements.

Prof Sachdeva highlighted that initiatives such as online education and the Academic Excellence and Development Programmes (AEDP) gave Kurukshetra University a distinctive identity and contributed to its position among the leading universities. Dean of Academic Affairs Prof Rakesh Kumar highlighted the significant achievements of Kurukshetra University.