Kurukshetra University hosts International discourse on Hindi’s global rise

Kurukshetra University’s Department of Hindi organised an international lecture on Thursday on ‘The Development of Hindi in Sri Lanka: Prospects and Challenges’.

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Prof Virender Pal, Registrar, Kurukshetra University, said Hindi possesses immense potential for growth and is steadily emerging as one of the world’s major connecting languages. He noted that international academic interactions with scholars from countries such as Sri Lanka provide students and researchers with valuable global perspectives on Hindi language, literature and culture. Stressing on the importance of correct pronunciation, he encouraged students to adopt standard Hindi in both academic and everyday communication.

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The keynote speaker, Subhashini Ratnayaka, from University of Kelaniya, Sri Lanka, said Hindi has emerged as a powerful cultural, educational and emotional bridge between India and Sri Lanka. She observed that the centuries-old historical, religious and cultural ties between the two countries have strengthened the interest of Sri Lankan students and youth in learning Hindi.

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Sharing the status of Hindi education in Sri Lanka, Ratnayaka informed that 12 of the country’s 17 universities offer Hindi programmes, while nearly 150 schools teach the language.

She said the growing demand for Hindi proficiency has opened diverse career opportunities in tourism, translation, interpretation, education, media, cultural exchange and India-Sri Lanka trade.

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She expressed confidence that joint initiatives by both the countries would further strengthen Hindi education and deepen bilateral cultural ties.

Chairperson, Department of Hindi, Prof Maha Singh Poonia, said crossing geographical boundaries, Hindi has established itself as a significant subject of teaching and research in many countries.

He added that Kurukshetra University’s Department of Hindi remains committed to promoting the language and its literature through national and international academic initiatives that connect students with emerging global discourses.