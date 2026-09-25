Kurukshetra University organises national seminar on ‘Viksit Bharat-2047’

The Department of Public Administration, Kurukshetra University, in collaboration with the New Public Administration Society of India, organised a national seminar on ‘Viksit Bharat-2047: New Paradigms in Governance, Empowering Citizens and Reaching the Last Mile’.

Rajya Sabha member Subhash Barala, who was present as the chief guest on the occasion, said economic development must go hand in hand with India’s civilisational values, cultural ethos and the development of responsible citizens to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat-2047. He stressed the need for forward-looking policies for the holistic development of all sections of society.

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Speaking on the Indian knowledge tradition and youth leadership, Prof Vijay Lakshmi Mohanty said nation-building begins with the development of individuals. She said the Youth Parliament Fellowship Programme was providing students from across the country an opportunity to understand governance, public issues and the delivery of development benefits to the last person.

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The keynote speaker, Prof Roomki Basu, said the vision of Viksit Bharat-2047 was not confined to economic growth but also encompassed access to justice, opportunities, dignity and quality public services for every citizen.

Referring to the constitutional values of social justice, she said the goal should be inclusive development, citizen empowerment and effective governance reaching the last mile, alongside economic growth.

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Speaking from Nepal, Harikrishna Baskota said transparent, accountable, corruption-free and citizen-centric administration was essential for good

governance.

Prof Rajesh Kumar, Chairperson, Department of Public Administration, outlined the theme and objectives of the seminar.

Deputy Director, Public Relations, Jimmy Sharma, informed that the seminar souvenir was also released by the guests.