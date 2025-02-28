Kurukshetra University organises workshop on research presentation

The department of library and information science, Kurukshetra University, organised a one-day workshop on ‘research presentation’ recently.

The chief guest of the workshop, Kurukshetra University, Vice Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, said research would play an integral role in making India a developed nation by 2047. Research enables the framework of innovation, entrepreneurship, science, technology, economic development and inclusive development thereby strengthening the nation.

Prof Sachdeva said now artificial intelligence was used in research to analyse data and improve writing. Focusing on the importance of “Jai Anusandhan” slogan, Prof Sachdeva said promoting research was the priority of Kurukshetra University and the students were advised to write references properly for quality research work. He also advised the research scholars to present their research work in the form of a narrative so that the subject expert could get a thorough understanding of the research work.

Advertisement

Head of the department Prof Manoj Joshi presented the outline of the workshop and said 125 researchers registered for the workshop to be held in three sessions. Resource person from Delhi University, Dr Ashish Biswas told the researchers that the data and trends related to AI research work could be analysed quickly. Another resource person, Dr RK Bhardwaj shared information about the usefulness of references in research. Dr Shriram Pandey from Central University talked about reducing the gap of literature review in research.