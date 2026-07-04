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Home / Haryana / Kurukshetra University pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda

Kurukshetra University pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 10:18 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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Members of the KU community pay tribute to Swami Vivekananda in Kurukshetra on Saturday.
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The Kurukshetra University on Saturday paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary, with Vice-Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva calling upon students to draw inspiration from the great spiritual leader's ideals to contribute towards building a prosperous, developed and value-based nation.

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A floral tribute-paying ceremony was organised near the Swami Vivekananda statue at the faculty lodge of the university. Former Haryana minister Subhash Sudha, VC Som Nath Sachdeva, Registrar Virender Pal, university officials, faculty members, employees and students of the university offered floral tributes to Vivekananda.

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Addressing the gathering, VC Sachdeva said Swami Vivekananda was one of India's greatest spiritual leaders and thinkers whose teachings continued to inspire generations across the world. He said Vivekananda's message of self-confidence, character-building, patriotism and service to humanity remained highly relevant for today's youth.

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"The university is committed to nurturing not only academic excellence but also moral values and leadership qualities among students. By embracing Vivekananda's ideals, young people can play a meaningful role in building a developed, prosperous and secure India," added the VC.

Former minister Sudha said Vivekananda dedicated his life to nation-building, spiritual awakening and improving the welfare of humanity. He added that Vivekananda instilled self-confidence, discipline and patriotism among the youth while introducing India's rich cultural and spiritual heritage to the global community. Sudha urged young people to adopt Vivekananda's ideals to realise the vision of a developed, self-reliant and globally respected India.

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Professors Dinesh Kumar, Jitender Khatkar, Anand Kumar, Parmesh Kumar, Kusum Lata, Mahasingh Poonia, Gurcharan Singh, Saurabh Chaudhary, Nidhi Mathur and Rajwant Kaur were present on the occasion.

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