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Home / Haryana / Kurukshetra University professor elected science body fellow

Kurukshetra University professor elected science body fellow

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 01:01 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Dr BS Chaudhary
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Dr BS Chaudhary, Senior Professor and Chairman, Department of Geophysics, and Coordinator, Centre for Advanced Studies in Earthquake Sciences, Kurukshetra University, has been elected a Fellow of the Indian Geophysical Union (IGU), Hyderabad.

He has been elected to the fellowship in recognition of his contributions to geophysics, research, teaching and academic leadership.

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In a communication conveying the fellowship, Dr AR Bansal, Secretary, Indian Geophysical Union, and Chief Scientist, CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (CSIR-NGRI), Hyderabad, said the distinction reflected Prof Chaudhary’s dedication, sustained efforts and significant contributions to the field of geophysics. The fellowship certificate will be formally presented to Dr Chaudhary during the 63rd Annual Convention of the Indian Geophysical Union, scheduled to be held at IIT Bombay, Mumbai, from November 2 to 4.

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The Indian Geophysical Union provides a national platform for scientists, researchers, teachers and professionals working across diverse domains of geophysics and Earth sciences. Through scientific conventions, research dissemination, professional interactions, lectures and other academic activities, the IGU promotes the advancement and exchange of knowledge in geophysics and related Earth sciences.

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