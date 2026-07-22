Kurukshetra University rolls out SMS notification service for dispatch of DMCs, degrees

From now on, students of the Kurukshetra University will get an SMS notification giving information about their Detailed Marks Card (DMC), degree and other academic certificates being dispatched.

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Director Public Relations of Kurukshetra University Dr Maha Singh Poonia said that in a significant step towards enhancing student-centric and transparent administrative services, Kurukshetra University has launched an SMS notification service to keep students informed about the dispatch of their academic documents.

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Along with university students, the private and affiliated colleges’ students will also get the same service. Even if the degree is collected manually, the student will get the message that it has been collected.

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Vice-Chancellor of Kurukshetra University Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, who launched the service, said that KU has introduced real-time SMS updates for degrees and academic certificates.

Under the new system, students will receive an SMS on their registered mobile numbers immediately after the dispatch of their DMCs, degree and other academic certificates. The message will include the Speed Post tracking number and the date of dispatch enabling students to track the delivery status of their documents in real time without visiting the university.

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Som Nath Sachdeva further said the university is committed to adopting technology-driven initiatives to improve services being provided to the students.

The SMS facility would save students’ time and effort, while making the document delivery process more transparent, efficient and convenient. Such digital initiatives would further strengthen communication between the university administration and students.