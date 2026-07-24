Kurukshetra University secures ₹74L state fund for 3 key projects

Professor Jitender Kumar Bhardwaj of the Department of Zoology, Kurukshetra University, has been awarded a research grant of Rs 41 lakh under the Haryana State Research Fund (HSRF), administered by the Haryana State Higher Education Council (HSHEC).

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The two-year funded project, with a total outlay of Rs 41 lakh, is titled “Anti-Apoptotic Potential of Curcuma longa Against Chlorpyriphos-Induced Reproductive Toxicity in Ovarian Antral Follicles.”

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The study aims at investigating the protective effects of Curcuma longa (turmeric) against reproductive toxicity caused by chlorpyrifos, a widely used pesticide. The research is expected to generate significant scientific evidence on the therapeutic potential of natural bioactive compounds while contributing to the fields of reproductive biology, toxicology and environmental health.

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The head of the Department of Zoology, Prof Jitender Sharma, said the department has been consistently pursuing high-quality research across diverse areas of life sciences.

Prof Jitender Kumar Bhardwaj said the grant would enable high-quality research in reproductive toxicology and natural therapeutic interventions, adding that the findings would be valuable for the scientific community, policymakers and society at large.

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Similarly, Dr Sandeep Gupta, Associate Professor at the Institute of Environmental Studies, has been awarded an Rs 18 lakh grant to develop an AI-based model for the early detection of wheat leaf rust disease, a project aimed at reducing crop losses and enhancing wheat productivity.

Meanwhile, Dr Kulvinder Kaur of the Department of Geography has also received a Rs 15 lakh grant for a two-year research project titled “Comprehensive Assessment of Groundwater Resources, Quality, and Sustainability in Haryana, India”, focusing on sustainable groundwater management and water quality assessment.