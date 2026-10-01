Kurukshetra University signs pact to boost fiscal & policy research

Kurukshetra University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Swarna Jayanti Haryana Institute for Fiscal Management (SJHIFM), Panchkula, to strengthen institutional collaboration in research and higher education.

Deputy Director, Public Relations, Dr Jimmy Sharma said the MoU was signed by KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

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A key objective of the MoU is to establish a Doctoral Research Centre to provide research scholars with advanced research facilities, expert guidance and a conducive academic environment for quality research. The initiative aims to strengthen institutional collaboration in research and innovation while creating new opportunities in higher education. On the occasion, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini congratulated KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva and described the initiative as significant for promoting research and higher education.

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Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said Kurukshetra University was continuously promoting quality research, innovation and academic excellence. He said the MoU with SJHIFM would provide a new direction to the university’s research activities.

He said the proposed Doctoral Research Centre would provide research scholars with a better research environment and expert guidance, besides facilitating the exchange of knowledge and research between the two institutions. The university, he added, was committed to linking research with the development needs of society and the state.