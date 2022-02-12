Kurukshetra University signs sports pact with Aligarh Muslim University

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, February 11

An Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the department of physical education of Kurukshetra University and the department of physical education of Aligarh Muslim University was signed on Friday. Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Professor Som Nath Sachdeva said this MoU would prove to be a milestone in the field of education and sports for both universities.

He further said the MoUs with educational institutions in the fields of education, sports and science was the need of the hour. Through this MoU, exchange of faculty, guest lecture programme, presentation and execution of collaborative research and research projects, intellectual ideas, and technical assistance in various areas of development of physical education and sports science, high-performance training will be shared.

On behalf of the KU, Registrar Dr Sanjeev Sharma and head of physical education department Prof Arvind Malik signed this MoU. On behalf of Aligarh Muslim University, Registrar Abdul Hamid and head of department of physical education, Prof Zameer Ullah Khan signed the MoU.

