Kurukshetra University signs sports pact with Aligarh Muslim University

Kurukshetra, February 11
An Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the department of physical education of Kurukshetra University and the department of physical education of Aligarh Muslim University was signed on Friday. Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Professor Som Nath Sachdeva said this MoU would prove to be a milestone in the field of education and sports for both universities.
He further said the MoUs with educational institutions in the fields of education, sports and science was the need of the hour. Through this MoU, exchange of faculty, guest lecture programme, presentation and execution of collaborative research and research projects, intellectual ideas, and technical assistance in various areas of development of physical education and sports science, high-performance training will be shared.
On behalf of the KU, Registrar Dr Sanjeev Sharma and head of physical education department Prof Arvind Malik signed this MoU. On behalf of Aligarh Muslim University, Registrar Abdul Hamid and head of department of physical education, Prof Zameer Ullah Khan signed the MoU.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Kolkata Knight Riders snap Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore at IPL auction
Devdutt Padikkal sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.75 crore
Motivated comments on India's internal issues not welcome: MEA on hijab row
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...
Efforts on to retrieve woman's body from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building
Rescuers have to be careful not to damage key supporting pil...
CRPF officer killed in Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh
Assistant Commandant SB Tirkey suffers bullet injuries and l...
Current situation at LAC has arisen due to disregard of written agreements by China: Jaishankar
He was speaking at a joint press conference along with his A...