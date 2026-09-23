Kurukshetra University teachers’ body seeks early resolution of higher education issues

Dr Jitender Khatkar, president, Kurukshetra University Teachers’ Association (KUTA) on Tuesday said prolonged delays in resolving issues related to higher education had adversely affected the academic environment, teaching-learning activities and research in universities and colleges.

The KUTA Executive Committee met and decided to participate in the dharna to be organised by the Haryana Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisations (HFUCTO) at Indira Gandhi University, Meerpur (Rewari), on September 24. The dharna will be held in support of various long-pending issues concerning higher education and the legitimate interests of teachers and university employees.

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The KUTA Executive Committee reiterated its commitment to strengthening higher education and safeguarding the academic, service and social interests of the teachers.

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Dr Jitender Khatkar said higher education played a vital role in the social and economic development of the state. The quality of higher education cannot be strengthened without ensuring adequate regular teaching staff, filling sanctioned vacant posts, maintaining appropriate service conditions and protecting the legitimate interests of the teachers and employees.

He stated that all sanctioned vacant posts in universities and colleges should be filled at the earliest and that the provision under which sanctioned posts remaining vacant for more than four years were deemed to have been abolished should be withdrawn.

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He said that sanctioned posts were created on the basis of the long-term academic and administrative requirements of institutions and should not be abolished merely because they have remained vacant for a prolonged period. KUTA supports the demands for raising the retirement age of university and college teachers to 65 years, converting SFS employees into budgeted employees, and providing 100 per cent government grant for salaries and pensions in universities and colleges. Dr Jitender Khatkar said KUTA would continue to raise issues concerning teachers’ rights and the quality of higher education through democratic, peaceful and constitutional means.

Dr Surender Jaglan, secretary, KUTA, said that the genuine problems of teachers should be addressed through meaningful dialogue and a positive approach. The government should consider the demands raised by HFUCTO seriously and take appropriate steps for the early resolution of all pending issues.

KUTA will continue to work collectively with HFUCTO and other teachers’ organisations for the protection of teachers’ legitimate service interests and the strengthening of higher education through peaceful and constitutional means, he said.