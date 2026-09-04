Kurukshetra University to honour faculty on Teachers’ Day

Kurukshetra University has announced the ‘Best Researcher Award 2025’ to recognise distinguished faculty members for their contributions to research, innovation and academic excellence.

The decision was approved at a meeting of the deans of university chaired by Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva. Emphasising the importance of research and innovation in higher education, Prof Sachdeva said teachers are the backbone of an academic institution.

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“By honouring our faculty members on Teachers’ Day, Kurukshetra University aims to encourage a vibrant culture of research, interdisciplinary innovation and academic excellence,” he said.

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Convener of the selection committee and Dean, Research and Development, Prof Sanjeev Aggarwal, said the awards recognise significant contributions by KU faculty members in diverse areas, including patents, high-impact publications, research projects, consultancy and academic collaboration.

Deputy Director, Public Relations, Dr Jimmy Sharma informed the awardees include Dr Jitender Sharma, senior Professor, Department of Biotechnology, for the Best Researcher – h-Index Award; Dr Vishal Ahlawat, Assistant Professor, UIET, for the Best Researcher – Patent Award; Dr Neera Raghav, senior Professor, Department of Chemistry, for the Best Researcher – Impact Factor Award; Dr Sanjeev Aggarwal, senior Professor, Department of Physics, for the Best Researcher – Publication (Sciences) Award; and Dr Archna Chaudhry, Professor, Department of Economics, for the Best Researcher – Publication (Non-Sciences) Award.

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Similarly, Dr Suman Mahendia, Professor, Department of Physics, for the Best Researcher – Projects (Sciences) Award; Dr Ajay Solkhe, Associate Professor, University School of Management, for the Best Researcher – Projects (Non-Sciences) Award; Dr RBS Yadav, Associate Professor, Department of Geophysics, for the Best Researcher – Consultancy (Sciences) Award; and Dr Neeraj Kumar, Professor, Department of Microbiology, for the Best Researcher – Collaboration Award, have been selected.