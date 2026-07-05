Kurukshetra University to host India’s first AI-powered mega job fair on July 9

Kurukshetra University (KU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva on Sunday said the university will organise India’s first AI-powered mega job fair on July 9. The unique placement drive is being organised by the Training and Placement Cell of the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), KU, in collaboration with Google Cloud and Placecom.

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Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva described the AI-powered job fair as a first-of-its-kind platform that reflects the university’s commitment to making students future-ready through technology-driven opportunities.

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Prof Sachdeva added that the initiative aligns with the vision of the Haryana Chief Minister to make the state and ultimately the nation, AI-ready and future-ready by encouraging young people to learn, understand and effectively use artificial intelligence in all spheres of life.

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He emphasised that Kurukshetra University is taking a decisive step in this direction by creating a platform that directly connects youth with emerging AI-enabled employment opportunities. Appealing to students, the Vice-Chancellor urged not only UIET and Kurukshetra University students, but also students and young graduates from across Haryana, to participate enthusiastically in the job fair and make full use of this opportunity.

Dean, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Director UIET and Convener of the Job Fair Prof Sunil Dhingra said the university has launched an extensive outreach campaign and has already sent messages to nearly 28,000 students and alumni to ensure maximum participation. He clarified that the AI-powered job fair is not confined to engineering students alone, adding that students pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate, professional and research programmes across all disciplines are eligible to participate. The last date for registration for the AI-powered job fair is July 6 till 5 pm.