DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Kurukshetra University to host India’s first AI-powered mega job fair on July 9

Kurukshetra University to host India’s first AI-powered mega job fair on July 9

article_Author
Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 03:20 PM Jul 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Kurukshetra University invites nearly 28,000 students to participate in the job fair. FILE
Advertisement

Kurukshetra University (KU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva on Sunday said the university will organise India’s first AI-powered mega job fair on July 9. The unique placement drive is being organised by the Training and Placement Cell of the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), KU, in collaboration with Google Cloud and Placecom.

Advertisement

Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva described the AI-powered job fair as a first-of-its-kind platform that reflects the university’s commitment to making students future-ready through technology-driven opportunities.

Advertisement

Prof Sachdeva added that the initiative aligns with the vision of the Haryana Chief Minister to make the state and ultimately the nation, AI-ready and future-ready by encouraging young people to learn, understand and effectively use artificial intelligence in all spheres of life.

Advertisement

He emphasised that Kurukshetra University is taking a decisive step in this direction by creating a platform that directly connects youth with emerging AI-enabled employment opportunities. Appealing to students, the Vice-Chancellor urged not only UIET and Kurukshetra University students, but also students and young graduates from across Haryana, to participate enthusiastically in the job fair and make full use of this opportunity.

Dean, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Director UIET and Convener of the Job Fair Prof Sunil Dhingra said the university has launched an extensive outreach campaign and has already sent messages to nearly 28,000 students and alumni to ensure maximum participation. He clarified that the AI-powered job fair is not confined to engineering students alone, adding that students pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate, professional and research programmes across all disciplines are eligible to participate. The last date for registration for the AI-powered job fair is July 6 till 5 pm.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts