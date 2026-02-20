DT
PT
Kurukshetra University V-C gets additional charge of Rohtak varsity

Kurukshetra University V-C gets additional charge of Rohtak varsity

Somnath Sachdeva will assume the additional responsibility with effect from February 21 and will hold the charge until a regular V-C is appointed at MDU

Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 05:06 PM Feb 20, 2026 IST
Somnath Sachdeva, V-C of Kurukshetra University. Tribune Photo
Haryana governor and chancellor Ashim Kumar Ghosh has assigned the additional charge of vice-chancellor (V-C) of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, to Somnath Sachdeva, who is currently serving as the V-C of Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra.

As per orders issued on Friday, he will assume the additional responsibility with effect from February 21 and will hold the charge until a regular V-C is appointed at MDU.

The three-year tenure of V-C Rajbir Singh completed on Friday. This was his second consecutive term as V-C of the university. Three days before, the MDU drew public attention across the state when Rajbir placed registrar Dr Krishan Kant under suspension ahead of the 304th meeting of the executive council that scheduled on Wednesday.

The V-C suffered a setback when the governor set aside his orders and revoked the suspension of the registrar. He even directed the V-C to defer the EC meeting.


