Kurukshetra University VC releases ‘Idea of Bharat’ book

Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva released the book ‘Idea of Bharat’ on Friday. Authored by Prof Kusum Lata of the Department of History, Institute of Integrated and Honours Studies, KU, and research scholar Suman Devi, the book has been prepared in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) for BA Part-I, Semester-I students.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC said India’s identity was not limited to being a geographical entity but represented a rich legacy of knowledge, culture, traditions and thought that had evolved over thousands of years. He said introducing students to this heritage was an important requirement of the present education system.

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He added that the book would help students develop a broader understanding of Indian history and the Indian knowledge tradition.

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Prof Kusum Lata said the book covered a range of themes, including the concepts of Indian time and space, ancient Indian literature and the education system, religion and philosophy, art and culture, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, governance and Gram Swaraj, science, environment, health awareness, ayurveda, yoga, economy, agriculture, industry, trade and maritime commerce.

Maps related to the political structure of ancient India, centres of art, janapadas and maritime trade have also been included.