Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor calls for better maritime governance

The 6th Maritime Continent Fulcrum International Conference-2026, organised by Universitas Maritim Raja Ali Haji (UMRAH), Indonesia, brought together scholars and experts to deliberate on emerging challenges and opportunities in the maritime sector.

Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva delivered the keynote address virtually at the hybrid conference and called for greater use of smart technologies, innovation and effective maritime governance to build a secure, sustainable and resilient maritime future.

Advertisement

Prof Sachdeva emphasised that the future of the maritime sector would depend on the ability of nations to combine technological innovation with responsible governance and international cooperation.

Advertisement

Speaking on the need for a sustainable and resilient blue economy, the Vice-Chancellor highlighted marine conservation, clean shipping, sustainable fisheries and meaningful participation of coastal communities as important priorities.

Highlighting the longstanding historical and maritime connect between India and Indonesia, Prof Sachdeva said both countries had significant scope to further expand cooperation in maritime research, digital technologies, smart ports, maritime security and the blue economy.

Advertisement

Prof Sachdeva also highlighted Kurukshetra University’s efforts to develop an interdisciplinary knowledge base for maritime studies. He said the university’s academic strengths in Indo-Pacific studies, environmental sciences, engineering and computing, economics, political science and law, management and commerce, and history and culture provided a broad platform for research on maritime security, the blue economy, climate change, smart-ocean technologies and India-Indonesia maritime relations.

As part of its international academic outreach, Kurukshetra University and its Centre for Indo-Pacific Studies (ICIPS) have initiated a knowledge bridge with Universitas Maritim Raja Ali Haji (UMRAH), Indonesia, to promote academic and research cooperation in the maritime domain.