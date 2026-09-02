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Home / Haryana / Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor releases book on self-reliant India

Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor releases book on self-reliant India

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 01:09 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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A book on building a Self-Reliant India launched by KU Vice-Chancellor.
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Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva on Tuesday released the book Building a Self-Reliant India: A Swadeshi Perspective. The book explores India’s journey towards self-reliance through the lens of Swadeshi thought, cultural heritage and sustainable development.

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Prof Sachdeva said the book brings together research-based perspectives from scholars on India’s self-reliance, Swadeshi philosophy, cultural heritage and sustainable development. It covers a wide range of themes, including the philosophical and historical foundations of Swadeshi thought, the preservation of Indian knowledge systems and cultural traditions, health and well-being, entrepreneurship, sustainable economic development, good governance, innovation and strategic self-reliance.

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The book has been edited by Prof Sachdeva, Prof Sanjeev Sharma, Prof Anand Kumar, Tara Chand and Dr Sukhbir Singh. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Sachdeva said India could move more strongly towards self-reliance by integrating its traditional knowledge systems with modern development policies.

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