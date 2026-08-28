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Home / Haryana / Kurukshetra University’s commerce faculty secures first patent

Kurukshetra University’s commerce faculty secures first patent

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 08:20 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Kurukshetra University’s Faculty of Commerce and Management has achieved a significant milestone in innovation and intellectual property creation with the publication of its first patent.

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The patent, titled ‘System and Method for Analysing Antecedents and Consequences of Impulse Buying in Online Shopping Environments’, has been published by the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks, Government of India.

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It was jointly developed by Tejinder Sharma of the Department of Commerce and his research scholar, Kavaljeet Kaur.

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Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva expressed happiness over the achievement, saying the patent reflected the growing emphasis on innovation, interdisciplinary research and intellectual property creation at the university.

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