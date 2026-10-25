Kurukshetra varsity holds meeting for Ratnavali Cultural Festival

A meeting to review preparations for the state-level Ratnavali Festival was held at Kurukshetra University

on Friday.

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Scheduled to be held on the university campus from October 30 to November 2, the four-day festival will celebrate Haryana’s rich cultural heritage, with more than 3,000 artistes expected to showcase their talent in 33 categories.

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Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, who chaired the review meeting, directed the officials and organising committees to expedite preparations and ensure the smooth conduct of the festival. He emphasised the need to encourage greater student participation, maintain high standards of performances and discipline. Dean of Student Welfare and Ratnavali Festival coordinator Prof AR Chaudhri said more than 3,000 artistes would participate in competitions across 33 categories during the four-day festival.

On October 30, the opening day, the main stage at the university auditorium will host ritual performances, Haryanvi loor dance, Haryanvi pop songs and Haryanvi choreography. Haryanvi bhajan and duet ragini competitions will be held at RK Sadan, while the Open-Air Theatre will host the men’s solo dance and ragini competitions. Haryanvi speech and turban-tying competitions will take place at Senate Hall, and a student Sang competition will be organised at the open stage. A folk-painting workshop and exhibition will also be held at Crush Hall.

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The programme on October 31 will feature women’s solo dance, men’s and women’s folk costume competitions, a Haryanvi fashion show and a Haryanvi folk orchestra at the university auditorium. Haryanvi folk song and ghazal competitions will be organised at RK Sadan, while the Open-Air Theatre will host Haryanvi skit. The preliminary and final rounds of the Haryanvi quiz will be held at the Senate Hall, alongside a Sang competition on the open stage. An exhibition of traditional Haryanvi artefacts, including bohiya, indi, pidda, bindarwal and sanjhi, will be a key attraction at Crush Hall.

On November 1, the third day, the university auditorium will host Haryanvi Chaupal, group Rasiya dance and a musical evening. Mono-acting and Haryanvi one-act play competitions will be held at RK Sadan, while the Open-Air Theatre will host the Haryanvi group-song competition. Poetry and short-film competitions, featuring films in Haryanvi or on Haryana, will take place at Senate Hall. The student Sang competition will continue at the open stage, while an on-the-spot painting competition and an exhibition of paintings will be organised at Crush Hall.

Director of Youth and Cultural Affairs Prof Vivek Chawla said the final day, November 2, would feature Haryanvi group dance at the university auditorium, a professional ragini competition at the Open-Air Theatre and day-performer presentations on the open stage.