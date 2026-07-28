Kurukshetra varsity hosts Hindi book discussion

The Department of Hindi at Kurukshetra University organised a discussion on ‘Hindi Laghukatha Sanchayan’.

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Addressing the gathering, Haryana-based story writer Dr Ashok Bhatia said the short story is a literary form that effectively reflects social reality while remaining rooted in factual and contemporary concerns.

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Referring to ‘Hindi Laghukatha Sanchayan’, Dr Bhatia said the anthology features the work of 98 writers from across India and has been published by the Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi.

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Interacting with students, he said the future of the short story is promising because of its ability to combine emotional depth with factual authenticity.

Dr Bhatia also discussed the contribution of leading Hindi literary journals, including ‘Aalochana’, ‘Vagarth’, ‘Hans’, ‘Kathadesh’, ‘Vyangya Yatra’ and ‘Nai Dhara’, to contemporary literature.

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Prof Maha Singh Poonia, Head of the Department of Hindi, said the department was committed to giving fresh impetus to literary activities.

He added that the department would celebrate the birth anniversary of eminent Hindi critic Dr Namvar Singh on July 28, with former Head of the Department Prof Subhash Saini attending as the chief guest.

Dr Dharmveer, Head of the Department of History and the guest of honour, said the Departments of History and Hindi would jointly organise literary and historical programmes in the coming months to promote interdisciplinary academic engagement.