DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Kurukshetra varsity hosts Hindi book discussion

Kurukshetra varsity hosts Hindi book discussion

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 08:00 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dignitaries during a discussion on ‘Hindi Laghukatha Sanchayan’ at Kurukshetra University on Monday.
Advertisement

The Department of Hindi at Kurukshetra University organised a discussion on ‘Hindi Laghukatha Sanchayan’.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Haryana-based story writer Dr Ashok Bhatia said the short story is a literary form that effectively reflects social reality while remaining rooted in factual and contemporary concerns.

Advertisement

Referring to ‘Hindi Laghukatha Sanchayan’, Dr Bhatia said the anthology features the work of 98 writers from across India and has been published by the Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi.

Advertisement

Interacting with students, he said the future of the short story is promising because of its ability to combine emotional depth with factual authenticity.

Dr Bhatia also discussed the contribution of leading Hindi literary journals, including ‘Aalochana’, ‘Vagarth’, ‘Hans’, ‘Kathadesh’, ‘Vyangya Yatra’ and ‘Nai Dhara’, to contemporary literature.

Advertisement

Prof Maha Singh Poonia, Head of the Department of Hindi, said the department was committed to giving fresh impetus to literary activities.

He added that the department would celebrate the birth anniversary of eminent Hindi critic Dr Namvar Singh on July 28, with former Head of the Department Prof Subhash Saini attending as the chief guest.

Dr Dharmveer, Head of the Department of History and the guest of honour, said the Departments of History and Hindi would jointly organise literary and historical programmes in the coming months to promote interdisciplinary academic engagement.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts