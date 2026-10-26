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Home / Haryana / Kurukshetra varsity hosts seminar on Guru Gobind Singh’s life, legacy

Kurukshetra varsity hosts seminar on Guru Gobind Singh’s life, legacy

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 01:43 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Officials during the seminar at Kurukshetra University.
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The Shri Guru Gobind Singh Chair of Kurukshetra University organised a two-day multidisciplinary international seminar on ‘The Life, Gurbani and Legacy of Shri Guru Gobind Singh’ on October 22 and 23.

During the valedictory session, Kartar Singh Dhiman, Vice-Chancellor of Shri Krishna AYUSH University, said Guru Gobind Singh’s life exemplified sacrifice, courage, perseverance and an unwavering commitment to protecting humanity.

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He added that Guru Gobind Singh dedicated his life to a higher purpose that extended beyond personal interests to the protection of religion, humanity and society.

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Kurukshetra University Registrar Virender Pal said the Khalsa was not merely a religious identity but also represented democratic values and the tradition of collective decision-making. He observed that the establishment of the Khalsa Panth embodied the principles of equality, independent thought, knowledge and collective responsibility.

The keynote speaker, Harsimran Singh Randhawa, urged the audience to incorporate the Guru’s teachings and human values into their lives.

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KU Dean of Academic Affairs Rakesh Kumar said Guru Gobind Singh’s personality combined the qualities of a warrior and a writer, but his contributions extended far beyond these roles.

Sudarshan Gaso, president of the Haryana Kendriya Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, said the Guru’s life inspired dignity, courage and compassion, and that his teachings commanded respect across the world.

Senior professor SK Chahal emphasised the importance of Zafarnama and Fatehnama in understanding Guru Gobind Singh’s life and literary contributions.

Sarabjit Kaur of Government College, Palwal, said the Guru taught discipline through the Khalsa and advocated a religious path free from empty rituals.

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