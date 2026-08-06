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Home / Haryana / Kurukshetra varsity leads anti-drug pledge drive

Kurukshetra varsity leads anti-drug pledge drive

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 11:01 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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Kurukshetra University.
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Kurukshetra University recorded the largest participation among universities across India in the ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’ event held on August 2.

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The programme was launched virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with events taking place at more than 28,000 locations across the country.

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According to the university, more than 3,200 students, teachers, research scholars and young people assembled in the university auditorium to take the pledge for a drug-free India, making it the largest anti-drug pledge event organised by any university in the country.

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Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said universities were not merely centres of higher learning but also powerful institutions for social transformation.

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