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Home / Haryana / Kurukshetra varsity prof Ratan is UPSC Dy Director

Kurukshetra varsity prof Ratan is UPSC Dy Director

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 09:41 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Raj Ratan, Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychology at Kurukshetra University, has been selected by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the post of Deputy Director (Examination Reforms).

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Congratulating him on this significant achievement, Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said that his selection is a matter of pride for the university. He expressed confidence that Raj would make meaningful contributions to the country’s examination and assessment system through his experience and expertise, while bringing further laurels to the university.

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Raj Ratan’s professional journey reflects a rare blend of academic excellence and public service. Before joining academia, he served in the Indian Navy for 15 years, where he gained extensive experience in leadership, discipline and administration. He later served in the Higher Education Department, Haryana, before joining Kurukshetra University.

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Expressing gratitude on the occasion, Raj Ratan credited his success to his family members, teachers, colleagues and all those who guided, encouraged and supported

him throughout his journey.

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