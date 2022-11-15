Kurukshetra University student selected for international hackathon

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, November 14

Amit Kumar, a student of University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) in Kurukshetra University (KU) and winner of Smart India Hackathon 2022, has been shortlisted for International UNESCO-India-Africa Hackathon 2022.

More than 600 innovators will work on novel ideas at the hackathon to be hosted and organised in India in by the Ministry of Education Innovation Cell.

KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva congratulated Amit Kumar, his team members, UIET Director Prof Sunil Dhingra and all the faculty members on the achievement.

UNESCO-India-Africa Hackathon is an annual event that brings together students, educators, teachers and the research community of India and its African partners to tackle common challenges being faced by their countries and serve as a facilitator of cultural amalgamation. The event will be held from November 22 to 25 at Gautam Buddha University. President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the event and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the valedictory function on November 25, said Prof Dhingra.

