Kurukshetra varsity teachers’ body flags concern over abolition of sanctioned posts

A meeting of the Executive Committee of the Kurukshetra University Teachers Association (KUTA) was held on Tuesday to discuss the government’s decision of abolishing sanctioned posts that have remained vacant for a long time in universities and colleges.

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The Committee expressed serious concern over the decision to abolish the posts and stated the continued vacancy of a post for a long period cannot be considered evidence that the post is no longer required. The availability of an adequate number of regular teachers in universities and colleges is essential for maintaining the quality of higher education, safeguarding the academic interests of students and promoting research activities. Abolishing sanctioned vacant posts would increase the workload of existing teachers, adversely affect teaching and research activities, and restrict employment opportunities for qualified young people.

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The meeting also discussed in detail the major demands of the Haryana Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisations (HFUCTO) including the immediate filling of all sanctioned vacant posts in universities and colleges; withdrawal of the provision under which posts vacant for four years are liable to be abolished; enhancement of the retirement age of university and college teachers to 65 years; conversion of SFS employees into budgeted employees; provision of 100% government grant for salaries and pensions; and grant of advance increments for PhD and MPhil qualifications.

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The Committee stated these demands are important not only for the welfare of teachers but also for strengthening the higher education system in the state and expressed its support for the struggle being undertaken by HFUCTO.

Dr Jitender Khatkar, president, KUTA, said abolishing sanctioned vacant posts in universities and colleges is not in the interest of higher education. He stated sanctioned posts are created keeping in view the long-term academic and administrative requirements of institutions, and abolishing such posts merely because they have remained vacant would adversely affect the interests of teachers, students and the higher

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education system.

He urged the government to fill the posts at the earliest instead of abolishing them and to consider all pending demands of teachers positively and sympathetically. He further stated KUTA stands firmly with HFUCTO on legitimate issues concerning teachers’ rights and the quality of higher education and, if necessary, would actively participate in the agitation through democratic and constitutional means.

The Committee has decided to convene a General Body Meeting on August 31, 2026, to ensure wider participation of university teachers in the proposed dharna at Kurukshetra University on September 1. The HFUCTO has given the call to organise a dharna at KU against the decision of abolishing sanctioned vacant posts.