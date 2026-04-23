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Home / Haryana / Kurukshetra varsity to get synthetic track for athletes

Kurukshetra varsity to get synthetic track for athletes

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 08:44 PM Apr 23, 2026 IST
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Kurukshetra University is set to strengthen its sports infrastructure with the development of a synthetic athletic track built to international specifications, a move aimed at enhancing training standards and competitive exposure for its athletes.

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Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said the proposed facility would provide a high-performance platform for athletes, enabling them to train and compete under conditions comparable to global benchmarks. He noted that the initiative was expected to improve performance outcomes and expand opportunities for participation in national and international events.

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He said the university had over the years carved out a distinct identity in sports, with its athletes delivering consistent results across major competitions. It has produced 16 Arjuna Awardees, five Dronacharya Awardees and nine Padma Shri recipients, underlining the strength of its sporting ecosystem.

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Prof Sachdeva said the university remained committed to creating an enabling environment for excellence across disciplines. He added that the new facility would further consolidate its standing in the sports domain.

Director Sports Prof DS Rana said the development would also position the university to host international-level competitions, contributing to the growth of sports culture in the region.

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He added that the initiative followed the recent inauguration of a synthetic hockey astroturf, recognised by the International Hockey Federation, by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

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