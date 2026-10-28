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Home / Haryana / Kurukshetra varsity to strengthen research infra with launch of Materials Characterisation Centre

Kurukshetra varsity to strengthen research infra with launch of Materials Characterisation Centre

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 10:13 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva inaugurates the Materials Characterisation Centre at Kurukshetra University on Wednesday.
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Kurukshetra University took a significant step towards strengthening its research infrastructure with the inauguration of the Materials Characterisation Centre (MC²) at the Department of Physics by Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva on Wednesday.

Addressing gathering on the occasion, Prof Som Nath Sachdeva congratulated the Department of Physics on the establishment of MC² and appreciated the efforts involved in developing the facility.

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He said MC² would establish itself as a centre of excellence, producing innovative materials, technological solutions and high-quality research outcomes.

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Prof Sachdeva said the establishment of MC² reflects Kurukshetra University’s commitment to strengthening research infrastructure through substantial financial investment.

MC² in-charge Prof Suman Mahendia informed that the university had contributed approximately Rs 11.67 crore towards the initiative, while around Rs 10.5 crore was received through the ANRF PAIR grant. The university’s research ecosystem has also been strengthened through funding support from the Anusandhan National Research Foundation and the National Mission on Himalayan Studies.

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The centre is being equipped with advanced analytical and experimental instruments, including gas chromatography —mass spectrometry (GC–MS), a BET surface area analyser, electrochemical workstations, a battery tester and a high-temperature furnace capable of controlled-atmosphere and multi-temperature-zone operations. Dr Jimmy Sharma, Deputy Director, Public Relations, informed that during the programme, the Department of Physics showcased its journey, research achievements, national and international collaborations.

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