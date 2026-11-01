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Home / Haryana / Kurukshetra varsity VC unveils official T-shirt ahead of Ratnavali Festival

Kurukshetra varsity VC unveils official T-shirt ahead of Ratnavali Festival

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 01:17 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva unveils the official Ratnavali T-shirt.
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Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva unveiled the official Ratnavali T-shirt on the university campus ahead of the state-level Ratnavali Festival. The festival is scheduled to be held from November 1 to 4.

The T-shirt has been specially designed for the four-day cultural festival, organised by the Department of Youth and Cultural Affairs (DYCA), to celebrate Haryana’s rich folk traditions, cultural heritage and artistic legacy.

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Sachdeva said, “Ratnavali is a vibrant expression of Haryana’s folk culture, traditions and creativity.” He added that the T-shirt would foster enthusiasm, unity and cultural pride among university students.

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He reiterated that the university was committed to encouraging the talent and creativity of young people. The T-shirt features the Ratnavali logo, symbolising the festival’s cultural identity.

Deputy Director, Public Relations, Jimmy Sharma said that the event would mark a historic milestone this year, with President Droupadi Murmu set to inaugurate the festival for the first time. During the inaugural ceremony, the President will release the festival brochure and visit an exhibition showcasing Haryana’s folk art and culture.

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More than 3,000 artistes will showcase their talent across 33 cultural disciplines, making Ratnavali a major platform for promoting Haryana’s distinctive cultural identity.

The festival will feature competitions and performances in Haryanvi folk songs, bhajans, ragini, solo and group dances, loor, rasiya, saang, plays, one-act plays, group singing, declamation, quizzes, traditional costumes, among other activities.

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