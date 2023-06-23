Kurukshetra veterinarian shot by brother-in-law

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 22

A veterinarian (in his 50s) was shot while his sister-in-law was injured after the latter’s husband, Dr Chandreshwar Kapoor, a resident of Pipli, allegedly opened fire at them here this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Dr Rajan Choudhary, a resident of Sector 2, and the injured as Kusum. A family dispute between Kusum and her husband is said to be the reason behind the shooting. Dr Rajan was posted at the local Government Veterinary Hospital.

Kusum was staying at her sister’s house, where Dr Chandreshwar arrived and had an argument with her. Meanwhile, Kusum’s brother-in-law, Dr Rajan, tried to intervene, following which the accused opened fire using his licensed weapon and fled.

In a complaint, Dr Rajan’s wife, Usha Saini, stated that Dr Chandreshwar ran a nursing home and would beat up Kusum, who had been staying with them for the past one month. “He reached our house around 7 am and asked her to return home. He was angry and when my husband asked him to calm down, he pulled out his pistol and fired at him and my sister.”