Kurukshetra will be developed constituency by 2030: Jindal

MP Naveen Jindal on Tuesday said the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency will become a developed constituency by 2030. He was presiding over a meeting with party leaders and workers in Kurukshetra. At the meeting, he discussed with office-bearers the development work done in the past year. The MP said various efforts were being made to upgrade educational institutions and sports infrastructure.

Advertisement

“By carrying out development works under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, and with the support of all, Kurukshetra will be considered the first developed constituency in the country by 2030. Haryana will be included in developed states by 2035. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Bahlolpur ITI will be modernised on PPP mode. After its success, 17 other institutes will also be modernised,” Jindal added.

He said youngsters should get addicted to sports instead of drugs.

Advertisement

Gym and sports equipment were being provided to players at the village level, he added, stating that efforts were being made to promote the games that are part of the Olympics.

He said sports stadiums had been built in villages, but not much attention was being paid to their maintenance.

Advertisement

The stadiums had a shortage of coaches, equipment and other facilities, he added, stating that all the shortcoming would be addressed to ensure that youngsters got all facilities in stadiums.