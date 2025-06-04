DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Haryana / Kurukshetra will be developed constituency by 2030: Jindal

Kurukshetra will be developed constituency by 2030: Jindal

MP Naveen Jindal on Tuesday said the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency will become a developed constituency by 2030. He was presiding over a meeting with party leaders and workers in Kurukshetra. At the meeting, he discussed with office-bearers the development...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 03:31 AM Jun 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
MP Naveen Jindal addresses party workers and leaders in Kurukshetra on Tuesday.
Advertisement

MP Naveen Jindal on Tuesday said the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency will become a developed constituency by 2030. He was presiding over a meeting with party leaders and workers in Kurukshetra. At the meeting, he discussed with office-bearers the development work done in the past year. The MP said various efforts were being made to upgrade educational institutions and sports infrastructure.

Advertisement

“By carrying out development works under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, and with the support of all, Kurukshetra will be considered the first developed constituency in the country by 2030. Haryana will be included in developed states by 2035. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Bahlolpur ITI will be modernised on PPP mode. After its success, 17 other institutes will also be modernised,” Jindal added.

He said youngsters should get addicted to sports instead of drugs.

Advertisement

Gym and sports equipment were being provided to players at the village level, he added, stating that efforts were being made to promote the games that are part of the Olympics.

He said sports stadiums had been built in villages, but not much attention was being paid to their maintenance.

Advertisement

The stadiums had a shortage of coaches, equipment and other facilities, he added, stating that all the shortcoming would be addressed to ensure that youngsters got all facilities in stadiums.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts