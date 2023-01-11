Kurukshetra woman doc resists robbers, killed

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, January 10

The Kurukshetra police claimed to have arrested five men, including all four accused, involved in the robbery and murder of a woman doctor who was killed last night at her residence in Kurukshetra.

The deceased was identified as Dr Vanita Arora. The accused were arrested after a brief exchange of fire between the CIA-2 unit of the Kurukshetra police and the accused in which one of the accused suffered a bullet injury in his leg. As per the information, four assailants entered the house of Dr Atul Arora and Dr Vanita last night with a motive to robbing the couple. Dr Atul was sitting with his parents when the accused entered the house. The accused demanded keys of lockers. When Dr Vanita resisted they hit her on the head and she died due to head injuries. In his complaint, Dr Atul Arora stated that he ran a clinic and his residence was on the first floor of the clinic where he lived with his parents and wife. At around 9.20 pm on Monday, he heard Vanita scream. As Dr Atul came out to check on his wife, the two accused put a pistol on his head and asked him about cash and jewellery. Doctor Atul managed to trick the accused, jumped from the first floor and sought help from neighbours, besides calling the police. When he returned he found Vanita dead.

The accused managed to flee with nearly Rs 1.50 lakh and jewellery. SP Surinder Singh Bhoria said, “The accused had entered with the motive of robbery. The CIA-2 team got a tip-off and while chasing the accused on Pehowa Dand road, one of them opened fire at the police party and in cross-firing one of the accused suffered a bullet injury in the leg. He was rushed to LNJP Hospital for treatment.” As per the police, five men have been arrested. While four belong to Kaithal, one accused is from UP. Five weapons have been seized. The names will be revealed on Wednesday after the test identification parade.

