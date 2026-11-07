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Home / Haryana / Kussar school scores hat-trick in beautification contest

Kussar school scores hat-trick in beautification contest

Institute bags first position in Rania block in Chief Minister’s School Beautification Competition

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:39 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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The Government Senior Secondary School, Kussar, campus.
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Government Senior Secondary School, Kussar, has secured first position in the Rania block in the Chief Minister’s School Beautification Competition for the third time. The school had also secured first position at the district level on an earlier occasion. The results of this year’s district-level competition are awaited.

During the summer vacation, the school undertook painting, repair and campus improvement work in accordance with departmental guidelines. Students and staff also participated in activities related to cleanliness, plantation and environmental protection.

The school library, science laboratory, astronomy laboratory, Atal Tinkering Lab and vocational laboratories have been organised and upgraded as part of efforts to improve learning facilities. A dining area equipped with tables has also been provided for students to have their mid-day meals.

A Ramanujan Mathematics Park has been developed on the school premises, featuring displays of mathematical concepts such as angles, circles and puzzles. Educational artwork has also been created on the school building to make the campus more engaging and informative.

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The school staff also contributed towards the repair of a damaged statue of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Cleanliness and maintenance activities in classrooms were carried out with the active participation of students and class in-charges.

School in-charge Sandeep Chandana said the achievement reflected the collective efforts of teachers and students. Principal Raj Kumar Arora, who also holds the additional charge of Block Education Officer, Rania, said the school had focused on improving campus infrastructure, cleanliness and the overall learning environment.

The school management said it would continue its efforts to improve infrastructure, promote greenery and strengthen academic facilities.

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