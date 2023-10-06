Kutcha paths still being used for illegal mining

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, October 5

Even as the district administration has blocked over 25 kutcha paths in the hilly area of seven villages here this year to check illegal mining and transportation of mining materials, such paths keep coming up every day.

After Antri, Biharipur, Jainpur, Mukundpura, Basirpur, Bayal and Ghataser villages, four such paths have been detected in Digrota village. October 2, a man involved in the illegal transportation of mining material in a tractor-trailer hit a vehicle of the Mining Department when mining inspector Tanu Joshi and other officials in the vehicle signalled him to stop.

Sources say the district authorities have blocked over 25 such paths by digging them up for several feet, but the mafia either creates new ones or covers them by taking benefit of the lack of surveillance there. The DC has already issued orders for holding the gram sarpanches responsible if illegal mining is detected in their villages. However, the illegal activity is still continuing.

“We have identified four makeshift such paths at Digrota village. They will be blocked after taking permission from the DC,” said Tanu Joshi. It was not easy to keep regular surveillance due to staff shortage, she added.

The sources say that since locals indulge in illegal mining, the gram sarpanches generally hesitate to inform the district authorities. Yogesh Shastri, father-in-law of Digrota village sarpanch Poonam Sharma, said since the hilly area was spread widely, it was not possible to maintain round-the-clock surveillance.

#Illegal Mining #Mahendragarh